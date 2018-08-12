MEXIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas County Sheriff Jim Bowles died peacefully Saturday evening surrounded by family in Mexia, Texas. He was 89.

Bowles was born and raised in Dallas. The Navy and Air Force veteran spent over 30 years as a Dallas police officer and 24 years as the Dallas County sheriff.

“As patriarch of our very close family, his loss will never be replaced,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The department said Bowles’ wife died two years ago, and now, “their love is finally reunited.”

He passed away peacefully in Mexia, near his family farm where he spent his remaining years.