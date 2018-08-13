COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Postal officials say cleanup of a mercury spill at the North Texas Processing and Distribution Center in Coppell is complete and normal mail delivery has resumed.

Mail delivery across parts of North Texas was delayed and after about four gallons of mercury spilled on Tuesday, August 7.

USPS officials say the spill happened after an “improperly mailed package containing mercury” broke open. Spillage of the poisonous element forced the closure of the plant, relocation of workers and temporary discontinuation of daily mail processing.

Hazardous materials teams quickly contained the spill and after days of cleaning officials say “remediation efforts and compliance with environmental regulations have been completed.”

But with mail being diverted to other processing plants across North Texas thousands of postal customers were left receiving no mail at all or getting letters and parcels days late.

In a press release statement Monday the USPS said –

“We apologize to customers who may have experienced temporary service issues and assure them that we continue to make progress every day toward restoring normal operations.”

Officials said daily operations at the Coppell center resumed today.