BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nathaniel Prescott, 57, the father of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, was arrested Saturday afternoon for alleged marijuana possession.

A DPS Trooper arrested Prescott Saturday afternoon on State Highway 87 during a traffic stop in Orange County.

The Trooper stopped a Cadillac Escalade and discovered marijuana in the driver side door pocket around 4:00 p.m.

Prescott was taken to the Orange County Jail for the misdemeanor crime.

He is reportedly out on bond.

