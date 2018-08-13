GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Animal Services remains closed to the public as workers try to control and contain a distemper outbreak.

They had hoped to sanitize the shelter over the weekend, but as of Monday, five at-risk dogs remain in the shelter.

Workers expect to move the remaining dogs into an isolated area soon, so they can begin cleaning the shelter.

All of the dogs that were not exposed to the virus were moved out of the shelter last Friday.

Six of the dogs had to be euthanized.

Twenty-seven dogs tested positive for distemper last week.