By Brian New
Filed Under:Back-to-school, school safety, School Security, Security Measures, Texas
Students wear clear backpacks outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Monday, April 2, 2018. Extra security is one of a number of security measures the school district has enacted as a result of the Feb. 14 shooting at the school that killed 17. (John McCall/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School safety is top of mind as students begin returning to classes this week.

The CBS 11 I-Team asked Dallas-Fort Worth public school districts what security additions they’ve made in the past year.

Click on the district logos to read their responses.

 

