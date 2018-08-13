WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
TORNILLO, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers say they have been told atemporary tent shelter in far West Texas for immigrant minors will stay open another month.

State Reps. Ina Minjarez and Diego Bernal of San Antonio told the San Antonio Express-News that they toured the Tornillo facility Friday. About 170 teen boys are being housed in tents at Tornillo.

The U.S. government opened the facility in June because its existing shelters were at capacity. More than 2,000 children were put in government shelters after being separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Brian Marriott said Saturday that an existing contract for the facility that was due to expire Aug. 13 has been extended by 30 days.

