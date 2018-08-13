DALLAS (Hoodline) – Whether you are on the prowl for a new place or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to check out a luxury real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford. So, what exactly does the rental market currently look like in the upper-end of Dallas? And just how fancy do these apartments get?

We took a gander at local listings in Dallas via rental site Zumper to discover the city’s most posh listings.

8600 Douglas Avenue (North Dallas)

Starting things off with a statement, check out this single-family home at 8600 Douglas Avenue. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it encompasses 7,169 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Dallas is roughly $2,395 per month, this stately home is currently going for a stunning $18,500 per month.

Why so high-priced?

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a tennis court and secured entry. In the actual home, you can anticipate a fireplace, a two-story study, solarium, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, high ceilings, massive windows with views, designer and recessed lighting, chandeliers, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, a breakfast island, granite countertops, stand up showers, separate bathtubs and double vanities.

As upmarket as this rental might sound, cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3200 McKinney Avenue (Oak Lawn)

Moving on, look at this apartment found at 3200 McKinney Avenue in Oak Lawn. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,511 square feet. While the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Dallas is roughly $1,600 per month, this rental is currently going for an astonishing $10,500 per month.

The building offers concierge service, garage parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit itself, look for hardwood and tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with views, recessed and designer lighting, separate dining areas, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, designer appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar.

Pets aren’t allowed here either.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, convenient for biking, and offers multiple nearby public transportation options.

21 Ryddington Place (North Dallas)

Then, here is a single-family home that is located at 21 Ryddington Place. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it is a sprawling 5,305 square feet in size. This home is currently listed at $10,000 per month.

What exactly makes it so expensive?

The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, media room and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a fireplace, a wine cellar, soaking tub, workout room, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, a breakfast island, hardwood and marble flooring, recessed and designer lighting, chandeliers and a library.

Once again, cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, It is not particularly bikeable and has only a few transit options.