DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A railroad worker died after he was pinned underneath a train’s rail car wheel in South Dallas.

Officers responded to the call Monday morning to the 600 block of Corinth Street.

A witness told them he was in contact with the victim by radio all night while they worked.

When the victim stopped responding, the witness went to his work station and found the man pinned underneath the rail car wheel.

The witness immediately called 911 for help.

Dallas-Fire Rescue pronounced the employee dead at the scene.

The victim’s cause of death is unexplained at this time.