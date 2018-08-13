Sgt. 1st Class Reymund R. Transfiguracion, 36, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, died August 12, 2018 from wounds sustained as a result of an Improvised Explosive Device attack in Helmand Province, Afghanistan on August 7, 2018. (photo courtesy: 1st Special Forces Command - Airborne)

United States (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, from Waikoloa, Hawaii, died Aug. 12, 2018, of wounds sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near him while he was conducting combat patrol operations in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.

Transfiguracion was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

He was born in Sarrat Ilocos Norte, Philippines, on May 20, 1982, Transfiguracion enlisted as a motor transport operator in the Hawaii National Guard on July 25, 2001. He deployed with the Hawaii National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005-2006.

Transfiguracion joined active duty on February 19, 2008 and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008-2009. Following his 2009 deployment, Transfiguracion was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he deployed to the Philippines for six months in support of Joint Special Operations Task Force – Philippines from 2010-2011. Following his assignment in Hawaii, Transfiguracion attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His first assignment as a horizontal construction engineer was in Fort Polk, Louisiana. There he was selected for Special Forces. After completion of his Special Forces training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Transfiguracion was subsequently assigned to Joint Base Lewis – McChord and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) as an engineer sergeant. In March 2018, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

He is a graduate of the Technical Transportation of Hazardous Materials Course, the Indonesian Special Operations Language Course, the Advanced Leaders Course, Survival, Evasion Resistance and Escape (SERE) School, Special Forces Individual Training Course, U.S. Army Airborne School, Counter Improvised Explosive Device Course, Combat Life Savers Course, U.S. Army Air Assault School, Combatives Level 1, and the Basic Leader Course.

Transfiguracion’s awards and decorations include Meritorious Unit Commendation, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart (second award), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal (third award), Army Good Conduct Medal (third award), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (second award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (second award), NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, Army Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Basic Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.

He was posthumously promoted to Sgt. 1st Class and awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal.