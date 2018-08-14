  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barbara Cocke, bed, Cigarette, dead, fire, Flames, Michael Cocke, RIP, Sleeping, Smoking Kills, West Texas
(credit: AP/Darron Cummings)A cigarette sits in an ashtray.

ABILENE (AP) — Investigators blame a lit cigarette for starting a West Texas house fire that killed an 82-year-old woman and her son.

KTXS-TV reports Abilene Fire Department investigators have determined the July 20 fire was an accident.

Officials say Barbara Cocke was transported to an Abilene hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her 58-year-old son, Michael Cocke, was flown to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he died hours after the pre-dawn blaze.

Authorities say the fire started in the living room when a lit cigarette was dropped on the carpet, then quickly spread to nearby furniture. Both victims suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators did not immediately say who was believed to have been smoking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s