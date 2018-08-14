(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — James Corden’s latest musical celebrity segment will have you swimming in emotions.

On Monday night’s “Late Late Show with James Corden,” the late-night host and superstar singer Ariana Grande teamed up for a 13-song tribute to “Titanic” that relived the movie’s plotline through tunes like “Come Sail Away” by Styx, “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oats and, naturally, “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice.

Grande took the part of Rose, played by Kate Winslet in the film, and Corden played Jack.

In a tweet host Corden branded Grande “insanely talented”. The British TV personality added that he felt honored to perform with the singer.

nothing makes me happier than your run on “come sail away w me~eee”

love u https://t.co/42WPfuQrYC — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 14, 2018

The segment, of course, closed with a Grande/Corden duet of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from the blockbuster that pretty much sinks any other thing you’ve seen on late-night this year.

