(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — James Corden’s latest musical celebrity segment will have you swimming in emotions.
On Monday night’s “Late Late Show with James Corden,” the late-night host and superstar singer Ariana Grande teamed up for a 13-song tribute to “Titanic” that relived the movie’s plotline through tunes like “Come Sail Away” by Styx, “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oats and, naturally, “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice.
Grande took the part of Rose, played by Kate Winslet in the film, and Corden played Jack.
In a tweet host Corden branded Grande “insanely talented”. The British TV personality added that he felt honored to perform with the singer.
The segment, of course, closed with a Grande/Corden duet of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from the blockbuster that pretty much sinks any other thing you’ve seen on late-night this year.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN-Wire™ & Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)