Adonna Townsend is accused of giving a 2-month-old baby a fatal dose of diphendydramine. (photo credit: Grand Prairie police)

KEENE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police arrested a woman on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 2-month-old baby earlier this year.

Keene police officers responded to a call of an infant who wasn’t breathing in May, according to a release.

They attempted CPR on the child who showed no signs of life.

And they interviewed the woman who was caring for the baby, Adonna Townsend that day.

Police said there were no signs of additional trauma to the child at the time.

But on July 31, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death by homicide after finding the presence of the antihistamine diphenhydramine in the baby.

Thus a warrant was filed last week charging Townsend in the baby’s death.

She turned herself into Grand Prairie police on Monday.