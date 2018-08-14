DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -A successful crowdfunding effort came together just in time, as a North Texas teen who is legally blind, will be able to see as she heads back to school.

Two weeks ago Shea Busby shared her story, asking North Texas to help her raise money for a pricey pair of glasses that would allow her to see.

It’s been almost two years since Busby was told she’d never see clearly again.

“I had to accept that because there’s nothing you do,” she said.

Shes was diagnosed with Stargardt, a rare disease that caused part of her retina to deteriorate. It’s estimated to affect about one in every 10,000 people.

“They’re like you will be like this for the rest of your life,” she said.

However, a couple weeks ago she learned about $10,000 glasses called eSight that allow the legally blind to see.

The camera captures what someone is looking at and then displays it in the glasses.

Shea’s mother, Sunny Busby, wanted more than anything to buy the glasses for her daughter, but money is tight. She had to quit her teaching job to take care of her husband, a veteran who earned a Purple Heart, and special needs child. The Busbys started a crowdfunding campaign and shared Shea’s story hoping North Texans would help.

“Once you shared the story, there were people who just came out of the woodwork,” Sunny said. “Every donation that came in, I’m telling you I have tears going like crazy because this is the good stuff.This is just proof that our community is filled with wonderful people. There were people who donated because they heard my husband was a veteran and they thanked us for his service. There were people who donated because they’re avid readers as well and were like we want to help your daughter read.”

Shea raised enough money for the eSight glasses and Tuesday her friend, who is also legally blind, surprised her with the glasses. She was able to see her mom and dad clearly for the first time in two years.

“How excited she is just definitely warms my heart,” Shea’s friend, Nick Flores said.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet because that’s just kind of a miracle,” Shea said.

Shea is now enjoying moments many take for granted. Wednesday is her first day of school. The high school junior is excited to be able to see her teachers, classmates and the board clearly.