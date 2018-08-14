The Koehler-Bright Star WorkSafe Model 2224 LED 3-D cell flashlight is missing an encapsulation on a circuit board component which protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander. (photo credit: Koehler-Bright Star)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Koehler-Bright Star has recalled flashlights due to an explosion hazard.

The flashlights are missing an encapsulation on a circuit board component that protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

About 7,500 flashlights are affected (200 were sold in Canada). The model is the Koehler-Bright Star WorkSafe Model 2224 LED 3-D cell flashlight.

The model number is printed at the top right side of the text contained on the flashlight. The flashlight is safety orange with a black reflector assembly and black end cap and measures about 10.25 inches long by 2 inches in diameter. Only 3-D cell flashlights that do not contain a date code stamped on the body of the units are included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and inspect them for a missing date code on the body of the flashlights. If the recalled flashlight does not have a date code, contact Koehler-Bright Star for free replacement parts.