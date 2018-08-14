  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Balch Springs, Balch Springs Police Department, change of venue, deadly officer involved shooting, Jordan Edwards, Local TV, Murder, Murder Trial, Officer Roy Oliver, Roy Oliver, Teen Killed, teen shot

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A former North Texas police officer charged with the murder of a teenager in 2017 is expected in court today.

Last month attorneys for Roy Oliver went before a judge arguing their client’s trial should be moved out of Dallas County. The change of venue request was denied.

roy oliver 53 Hearing For Former Balch Springs Officer Accused In Teen Murder

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Oliver was fired just days after shooting and killing Jordan Edwards. The 15-year-old was in a car driving away from a party when prosecutors say the former police officer opened fire on the vehicle. The bullets shattered a passenger-side window and struck Edwards. The high school freshman was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

jordan edwards e1494124026862 Hearing For Former Balch Springs Officer Accused In Teen Murder

A photo of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The teen was shot and killed by a Balch Springs police officer on April 29, 2017. (credit: Edwards Family)

Oliver had said the was in fear for his life because the car Edwards was in was moving toward him “in an aggressive manner.” Video footage that showed the vehicle was actually driving away from Oliver when he fired his rifle disproved those claims.

As it stands, opening statements in Oliver’s murder trial are set to begin August 16.  A jury has already been selected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s