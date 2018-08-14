DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A former North Texas police officer charged with the murder of a teenager in 2017 is expected in court today.

Last month attorneys for Roy Oliver went before a judge arguing their client’s trial should be moved out of Dallas County. The change of venue request was denied.

Oliver was fired just days after shooting and killing Jordan Edwards. The 15-year-old was in a car driving away from a party when prosecutors say the former police officer opened fire on the vehicle. The bullets shattered a passenger-side window and struck Edwards. The high school freshman was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Oliver had said the was in fear for his life because the car Edwards was in was moving toward him “in an aggressive manner.” Video footage that showed the vehicle was actually driving away from Oliver when he fired his rifle disproved those claims.

As it stands, opening statements in Oliver’s murder trial are set to begin August 16. A jury has already been selected.