HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Highland Park Soda Fountain, an iconic local business for more than a century, is preparing to shut its doors for good.

When the business opened in 1912, Downtown Dallas looked a lot different, and residents traveled by horse. Highland Park Soda Fountain sold its first chocolate malt the same year the Titanic sank.

People say the building will transport customers through time.

“It’s a step back in time,” said customer Russell Moehle.

“I don’t know of another one like this,” said customer Patty Burgess.

The look it holds onto gives off an Americana vibe, reminding of simpler times.

“I tell people all of the time. If you want to back to the 50s, go down to Highland Park and get you a malt and a grilled cheese sandwich, and you’ll think you’re right in the 50s,” said customer Ken Wilemon.

However, this area of Dallas is quickly moving to the future. A new development in Highland Park will close down the soda fountain. It was a business that survived the Great Depression.

“Several people break down and start crying because this is where… they can point to a stool and say that’s where I learned to spin on a stool,” said owner Sonny Williams

Customers are dreading the loss of this historic business.

“You’re losing the ability to go back in time. To see exactly how something was in the 1950s,” said Wilemon.

“I hate to see the things go away that have been the cornerstone of a place. And this one has been,” said Burgess.

The last day of business will be Sunday, September 9.