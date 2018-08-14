Kevin Mead was arrested for the capital murder of Marin Deleon, 26. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed another man after stealing his wallet and phone.

Kevin Mead was arrested for the capital murder of Marin Deleon, 26.

Mead, who is from New Orleans, shot Deleon in the parking lot of the Mountain Creek Apartments, the arrest affidavit says.

Deleon late died at Baylor Hospital from a gunshot wound.

During his interview, Mead admitted to a role in the murder, the arrest affidavit says.

His bond set at $1 million.