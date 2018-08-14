ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A short film was released Tuesday that highlights how the Arlington Police Department handled high-profile cases and tragedies.

Arlington police are being used as an example for other departments to follow.

From a teenager being killed to gang violence to another one shot and killed by an officer, these cases could have called for more social outrage, but the film shows how the department built relationships and programs to avoid such outrage.

This is a great video about the strength of the @CityOfArlington community. The video, “Arlington, TX: A Community Policing Story,” provides a glimpse into our department’s handling of a series of tragedies. You will want to watch this. https://t.co/NmW2JtCKBR — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 14, 2018

The short film called “Arlington, TX: A Community Policing Story” was produced by the non-profit group Not In Our Town. It focuses on real cases and how community policing and relationships helped with those cases.

The film highlights the case of Carl Wilson, a teenager who was killed when he showed up for a fight and was then shot and killed. Arlington police created a program to be around more at-risk, young athletes after this case.

There was also the case of Christian Taylor, who was unarmed when he was shot and killed by an Arlington officer. The film demonstrates how Arlington made it through this high-profile case.

The idea of this project is for other agencies to get some insight into how relationships can make policing better in their own cities.