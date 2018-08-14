Filed Under:Cadillac, CBS11, CBSDFW, Dallas, Date Night, dfw, eat, Eat See Play, Family Fun, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Grapevine Olive Oil Company, Healthy Living, Metroplex Cadillac, Olive Oil Vinegar, play, See, Shop Local, Shopping, Taryn Jones, Things To Do

Don’t let the size of this small shop fool you because it’s big on taste. At Grapevine Olive Oil Company, they’re infusing high quality oil and vinegars with almost any flavor you can imagine. The best part? You don’t have to be afraid to go bold because they’ll let you try before you buy. Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones got her sample cup ready and headed to Historic Downtown Grapevine in the Cadillac CTS-V Sport, to taste her way through the store. Wait until you see her reaction to the chocolate vinegar… even better? When she finds out what they make with it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s