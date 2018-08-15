NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Unicode Consortium has 179 proposed draft candidates for the next generation of emoji.

Tuesday Emojipedia shared some details on new emoji candidates suggested for inclusion to Unicode 12 in 2019.

Their draft list for 2019 is a big win for diversity… and for those with disabilities.

New candidates include a service dog, deaf people, a person with mechanical limbs and mixed race couples.

The proposed additions include emoji couples holding hands – with a total of 55 skin tone and gender combinations.

The final list of new emojis will be decided at the unicode technical committee’s September meeting.

The new emoji generation is set for release in the first quarter of next year.

