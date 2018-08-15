sketches of the deceased person and his tattoos (Dallas Police)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to identify a body found floating in the Trinity River near 5300 Julius Schepps Freeway on June 9.

The unidentified man was wearing a red Texas Rangers shirt along with dark colored boxer shorts and a black sock on his left foot.

Due to the condition of the body, the man’s race could not be determined.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man with the help of sketches of the deceased person and his tattoos.

If anyone knows the identity of this person, they are encouraged to contact Detective Walton, #8479 at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.