SAN DIEGO, California (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a picture-perfect celebration of World Elephant Day, one day after the official event on August 13, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as the entire elephant herd gathered to greet their newest member — a 1-day-old calf.

The baby was born just before midnight on Monday to mother Ndlulamitsi, better known as “Ndlula.”

The calf, a male, was born without complications and began nursing shortly after birth, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The baby elephant, named Umzula-zuli, tipped the scales at more than 270 pounds — making him the largest elephant calf ever born at the Safari Park. A newborn calf generally weights 200 to 268 pounds at birth.

By late Tuesday, with the baby appearing healthy and well bonded to his mother, animal care staff offered the pair the opportunity to move into a larger area of the habitat with the rest of the herd.

The Safari Park is now home to 13 elephants — 4 adults and 9 youngsters.

The adults were rescued in 2003 from the Kingdom of Swaziland, where they faced being culled. Guest can visit baby, his mom, and the rest of the herd at their home in ElephantValley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.