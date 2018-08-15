BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:baby elephant, Local TV, Safari Park, San Diego Zoo, Umzula-zuli, World Elephant Day

SAN DIEGO, California (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a picture-perfect celebration of World Elephant Day, one day after the official event on August 13, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as the entire elephant herd gathered to greet their newest member — a 1-day-old calf.

The baby was born just before midnight on Monday to mother Ndlulamitsi, better known as “Ndlula.”

The calf, a male, was born without complications and began nursing shortly after birth, according to the San Diego Zoo.

screen shot 2018 08 15 at 2 26 31 pm Elephant Born At San Diego Zoo On World Elephant Day

Umzula-zuli, the baby elephant born on World Elephant Day (San Diego Zoo)

The baby elephant, named Umzula-zuli, tipped the scales at more than 270 pounds — making him the largest elephant calf ever born at the Safari Park. A newborn calf generally weights 200 to 268 pounds at birth.

By late Tuesday, with the baby appearing healthy and well bonded to his mother, animal care staff offered the pair the opportunity to move into a larger area of the habitat with the rest of the herd.

screen shot 2018 08 15 at 2 26 05 pm Elephant Born At San Diego Zoo On World Elephant Day

Umzula-zuli, the baby elephant born on World Elephant Day (San Diego Zoo)

The Safari Park is now home to 13 elephants — 4 adults and 9 youngsters.

The adults were rescued in 2003 from the Kingdom of Swaziland, where they faced being culled. Guest can visit baby, his mom, and the rest of the herd at their home in ElephantValley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s