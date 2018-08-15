BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
Jhamal Farris

EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are searching for a Jhamal Farris, 26 of Ft. Worth in connection with the August 1 murder of Kelvin Hayes in Everman.

Everman Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired at Clyde Pittman Park around 9:30 p.m. that Wednesday.

They found Kelvin Hayes, 19, a Fort Worth resident, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Farris is urged to immediately call 911, or Everman Police at 817-293-2923.

Police said they consider him extremely dangerous.

Everman is about 12 miles south of Fort Worth.

