FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Rapper, actor and mogul Ice Cube was in CBS 11’s studio to talk about his basketball league’s opening round of playoff action in the American Airlines Center Friday, August 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The Big3 gives fans a chance to watch former NBA players like Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer compete in the same way most people would on the playground, except with a lot more skill.

It’s 3-on-3, half-court action, got to win by two, “take back rule” applies, first to 50 type ball wins.

“Competitive hard-nosed basketball,” Ice Cube said. “That’s what we been getting all season, the stakes are high. … These guys are fighting to go to Brooklyn and play for the championship.”

Ice Cube said his idea for the league, which is in its second year, was born out of fandom for pickup basketball and a legend’s last game.

“When Kobe scores 60 points in his last game the formula comes together. Let’s use former NBA players, who still have a lot of juice left in the tank, and let them, you know, kind of introduce this game to the world.”

Ice Cube said he brought the opening round of the playoffs to Dallas to thank the fans.

“Dallas — they showed up, and they showed out last year,” Ice Cube said. “So we was like this year let’s take the playoffs to Dallas.”

He also thanked Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for allowing the league to use the arena.

Click here for information on tickets to Friday night’s action.

WATCH Matt Yurus’ full, uncut interview with Ice Cube. The pair spoke more about the league and Ice Cube’s decision to give up high school football to learn from Dr. Dre.