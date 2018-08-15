  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big 12, College Football, Football, John Bonney, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK (AP) – Texas Tech has added graduate transfer John Bonney to its roster hours after Big 12 Conference rival Texas announced the defensive back’s intention to leave the Longhorns.

Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Bonney’s addition in a release Tuesday night.

Bonney, who played in all 37 Texas games the past three seasons and started 15 of them, will have one season of eligibility remaining. He can play immediately for the Red Raiders, who open their season Sept. 1 against Ole Miss in Houston.

John Bonney

(credit: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Bonney had 87 career tackles for Texas. His career high in a game was nine against Texas Tech as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

Texas plays at Texas Tech on Nov. 10.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s