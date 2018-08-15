HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The attorney taking on President Donald Trump over his alleged affair with an adult film actress says he’s successfully reunited a 9-year-old boy with his mother in Guatemala.

Michael Avenatti posted a photo on Twitter of the 9-year-old — who is being identified only by his first name, Antony — hugging his mother, months after the two were separated at the southern U.S. border. Antony’s mother had been deported in June.

It ends today at 81 days for Antony and Elsa. But continues for over 500 others… pic.twitter.com/1alDklaMyA — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 15, 2018

Weeks after the Trump administration officially announced it would stop separating families, hundreds of children remain in government custody with their parents having been deported separately.

In Antony’s case, an immigration judge in Houston rejected Avenatti’s motion to dismiss the case against the boy on Tuesday, but agreed that Antony could voluntarily depart the country through the ordinary process.

Avenatti posted after the hearing that he was negotiating with the government to quickly release Antony.

