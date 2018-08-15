ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington taxpayers will vote in November on a proposed $189 million bond program the city says would provide funding for streets and sidewalks, parks, fire stations and other public facilities.

After months of public input, the Arlington City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved placing the bond program on the November 6 ballot.

In 2014, Arlington voters approved a $236 million, five-year bond program that is nearing completion.

The city said the council’s decision to present a new bond package to voters was made following a series of meetings, tours, public forums and extensive study by the 19-member Citizens Bond Committee.

This committee, tasked with assessing the City’s capital needs, provided a recommended list of projects to the City Council in May.

The city says passage of the proposed five-year bond program would fund the following:

Proposition A

Street Improvements: $137,835,000

Residential Rebuild Program

Debbie Lane (Arlington city limits to SH 360)

Intersection Improvements

Mansfield Webb Road (Silo Road to Collins Street)

Sublett Road (Arlington city limit to Joplin Road)

Matlock Road (Green Oaks Boulevard to Sublett Road)

Sidewalk Annual Program

Downtown Pedestrian Crossing

Mitchell Street (Collins Street to Perrin Street)

Signal/ITS Program

Construction Materials Testing Program

Grant Matching Funds Annual Program

Irrigation Annual Program

Proposition B

Parks & Recreation: $19,165,000

Richard Simpson Park – Phase II

Johnson Creek Trail (Meadowbrook to Julia Burgen Park)

Youth Athletic Complex Acquisition

Multi-Generational Center Design

River Legacy Trail Replacement

River Legacy Trail Development (Fort Worth connection)

High Oak Park – Phase II

Proposition C

Public Safety Facilities: $24,500,000

Fire Station #8 Rebuild

Fire Station #6 Rebuild

Proposition D

Public Facilities: $8,000,000