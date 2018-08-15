BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
RED OAK (CBSDFW.COM) – Two officers with the Red Oak Police Department will receive awards after saving a baby from choking.

Officer Michael Fitzgerald was the first to arrive at a home where the baby was conscious and breathing but appeared to have something lodged in his throat.

That something was a plastic wrapper, according to Red Oak Police PIO Lt. Marc Schroeder.

Officer Fitzgerald tried to remove the lodged object from the infant’s throat without success. But when Lt. Richard Boone arrived he administered blows to the infant’s back, which dislodged the object, allowing the child to breathe freely.

Medical personnel said the baby wasn’t hurt by the ordeal, but his mother was understandably shook up.

Officer Fitzgerald will receive a Meritorious Conduct Award and Lt. Boone will receive a Life Saving Award for their exemplary performance in saving the baby.

 

 

