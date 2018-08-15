DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — People are praying for Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.

The special vigil at New Bethel Baptist Church began before dawn Wednesday.

The prayers come one day after Stevie Wonder visited the ailing Queen of Soul at her home. The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited Franklin, who is seriously ill.

To the #QueenofSoul @ArethaFranklin, may you feel the LOVE and GRACE you've given us for so many years. pic.twitter.com/GfMCLOTOcU — OprahWinfrey Network (@OWNTV) August 14, 2018

A source to Franklin’s family says the singer is very ill and is at home in hospice care.

The 76-year-old canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest.

Franklin’s last live performance was in November of 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Franklin has been the recipient of 20 Grammy Awards and 3 Lifetime Achievement Awards, and was the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)