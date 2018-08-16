BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is still out of the lineup because of his troublesome left hamstring, but still on the active roster.

Beltre said before the Rangers’ game Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels that he is feeling better than he did when he strained the hamstring earlier this season.

The 39-year-old third baseman was on the DL twice earlier this season, and aggravated the injury Monday night.

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers beats the tag by Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers to score a run on a single by Jurickson Profar #19 of the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on June 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Rangers activated right fielder Nomar Mazara from the 10-day disabled list. He hadn’t played since the All-Star break because of a sprained right thumb.

Outfielder Willie Calhoun was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Calhoun hit .275 with nine RBIs in 22 games with the Rangers after being called up July 20 when Mazara was formally put on the DL.

The Rangers are currently in last place in the American League West division with a 53-69 record.

