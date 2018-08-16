BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following strong results from Walmart and signs of progress in defusing the trade dispute between China and the U.S.

Walmart jumped 9.3 percent Thursday after reporting its strongest sales growth in a decade as well as a surge in online sales.

Boeing jumped 4 percent, and Teva Pharmaceuticals rose 7.3 percent after regulators approved its generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen allergy treatment.

The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,840.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 396 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,558.

The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,806.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.

gettyimages 1017791556 e1534452253501 Dow Jones Closes Nearly 400 Points Up

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on August 16, 2018 in New York. (Photo credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

