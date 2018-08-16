BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog made his debut on Bush’s socks!

While on vacation in Kennebunkport, Maine, Sully posed for an Instagram picture next to the former President Bush donning his Sully socks!

The post has racked up thousands of likes.

The former president is known for having a strong sock game.

