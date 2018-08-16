Comments
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog made his debut on Bush’s socks!
My best friend has gotten some pretty rad socks, I’m rather a fan. . . . . . . . #bushSocks #41Socks #tongueOutThursday #41 #socks #selfie #tot #playtime #secretservice #SullyHWBush #SullyBush #bush41 #instagood #goodboy #DogOfInstagram #TalesOfALab #InstaDog #InstaDogs #Dogs #AmericasVetDogs #GuidedogFoundation #labrador
While on vacation in Kennebunkport, Maine, Sully posed for an Instagram picture next to the former President Bush donning his Sully socks!
The post has racked up thousands of likes.
The former president is known for having a strong sock game.