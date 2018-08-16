DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed one of three armed intruders shortly after midnight.

It happened on East Overton Road.

The homeowner told police he was surprised when three armed men attempted a home invasion robbery. He grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting one of them, and the other two fled on foot.

The resident wasn’t injured and called police.

Detectives later interviewed him at Jack Evans Headquarters.

Based on the interview and physical evidence at the scene to corroborate his account of the event, he was released pending a grand jury referral.