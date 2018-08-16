DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The jury has been called in and the murder trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver has begun.

Oliver shot and killed Jordan Edwards in 2017. The teenager was in a car that was driving away from a party when prosecutors say the former police officer opened fire on the vehicle.

This morning prosecutor Mike Snipes described Oliver as an angry, out of control, trigger happy cop who murdered an innocent kid. The first assistant district attorney told jurors that in just one second Oliver fired five shots at the car full of teenagers and one hit 15-year-old Edwards in the back of the head.

#JordanEdwardsDeath #RoyOliverTrial #Dallas DA prosec Mike Snipes tells jury only ⁦@BalchSpringsPD⁩ officer Oliver fired 5 rounds at car within 1second. Jordan in car driving away. pic.twitter.com/BHNIuhhzMH — STEVE PICKETT (@STEVEPICK11) August 16, 2018

Prosecutors finished opening statements around 10:00 a.m. The defense chose to not give an opening statements and testimony in the trial began.

Edward’s stepmother, Charmaine Edwards, was the first witness to take the stand. She was being questioned by Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

After DA Johnson the defense was given time to question Charmaine Edwards but attorney Jim Lane only offered sympathy for the loss of her son and did no cross examination.

Earlier this week attorney’s for Oliver went before Judge Brandon Birmingham with a number of motions; including requesting a continence in the case and asking that the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office be recused from prosecuting the case. Both requests were denied.

Oliver was fired by the Balch Springs Police Department just days after the shooting. He had said that he was in fear for his life because the car Edwards was in was moving toward him “in an aggressive manner.” Video footage that showed the vehicle was actually driving away from Oliver when he fired his rifle disproved those claims.

After the hearing earlier this week lawyers for the former police officer said their client fired at the vehicle in an effort to protect his partner and that Oliver, 38, believed the car was being used as a weapon. They also said their client didn’t know that there were kids in the car.

Oliver has a history of hostile and aggressive behavior and “flipped off” the vehicle that held Edwards’ body following the shooting, according to court filings from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2013, he was “uncooperative and used profanity” while testifying in trial, according to the records, and “communicated aggressively” and used profanity with prosecutors that same day.