DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer involved shooting in Dallas, near North Jim Miller Road, has left a policeman injured and one suspect dead.

Dallas police officials say a plainclothes officer was nearby when the emergency call came in just before 5:30 a.m.

The undercover officer went to the scene, encountered two suspects, and shortly after there was gunfire. “There were shots exchanged between the officer and at least one of those suspects,” explained Asst. Chief Paul Stokes.

The officer was shot in the leg. Other officers at the scene took him to Baylor Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released a few hours later.

In the exchange of gunfire one of the suspects was shot and killed. The second suspect ran from the scene, but was found a short time later and taken into custody.

Police say both of the men, who have not been identified, were armed and their weapons were recovered.

It’s still not clear what lead to the shooting or how many shots were fired. Police say the shooting is under investigation.