GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dr. Susan Hull is set to move out of the home she rents from Grand Prairie ISD, but newly-released records show she hasn’t paid months’ worth of utility bills.

Consumer Justice obtained records of electric and water bills at the Carrier Parkway property, along with payments from Hull to the district. Hull wrote her first rent check in November 2016 less expenses but did not write a check for utilities until January 2018. That payment was $4,697.83; bills for that time period add up to $10,275.22.

That doesn’t include the bills received for the rest of this year. Consumer Justice asked the district spokesman why Hull hasn’t paid the bill, but there has been no response yet.

Thursday night, the school board approved eliminating two provisions from Hull’s contract to allow her to move out of the home and out of the district. “I think she’s tired of living in the fish bowl,” said trustee Steve Pryor.

He says Hull told the board she feels uncomfortable with all the attention. “There are people stopping to see where she lives, there are drones flying over her house, you know, people trying to get a picture of her house.”

Pryor was the only dissenting vote. He said it is not in the best interest of the district let the superintendent live outside the boundaries.

Other board members said they don’t care where Hull lives, as long as she stays with GPISD. “It doesn’t matter where the superintendent lives,” said Aaron King. “As long as she’s here doing her job to the best of her ability, as stress-free as she can.” Gloria Carrillo agreed. “I think that we should allow her to be in a place where she feels more comfortable, where she can be more effective in the position she has with our district and with our children.”

The home has been the focus of several Consumer Justice investigations. The district purchased the property in January 2016 for $694,000. At the time, board members said the land would be used to help expand nearby Garner Fine Arts Academy, with Hull renting it in the interim.

It was later revealed that Hull’s staff had spent $160,000 on renovations to the property without board approval. Trustees hired a law firm to investigate spending at the home. The board later released a portion of the findings. Consumer Justice is still fighting for the release of the full report.

See a timeline of events below:

JANUARY 28, 2016 HULL’S CONTRACT AMENDED

Hull agrees to $2,000 monthly rental agreement and $1,000 monthly housing allowance.

JANUARY 29, 2016 GPISD BUYS HOME

The contract shows the district bought the property for $694,000.

JUNE 15-16, 2016 HOME RENOVATIONS

GPISD receives two invoices totaling $80,035 for work at home.

JUNE 20, 2016 NEW FENCING

District creates purchase order for $34,973 in fencing at home.

NOVEMBER 14, 2016 FIRST CHECK

First recorded rental payment by Hull.

DECEMBER 1, 2016 MORE FENCING

District creates purchase order for $10,012 for additional fencing at superintendent’s home

JANUARY 12, 2017 HULL RECEIVES RAISE

Board raises Hull’s salary from $360,795 to $390,795.

JUNE 15, 2017 INVESTIGATION

Then-board president Steve Pryor announces independent investigation into spending at superintendent’s home.

JANUARY 11, 2018 FIRST UTILITY PAYMENT

Hull writes $4,697.83 check for utilities at the home, less than half what is owed for that time period.

JANUARY 18, 2018 ANOTHER AMENDMENT

Board raises Hull’s salary to $402,795 and removes housing allowance.

MAY 30, 2018 REPORT RELEASED

Trustees vote to release a nine-page summary of the investigation.

AUGUST 16, 2018 HULL HOME DEBATE

Board removes clauses requiring Hull to rent the home and live in the district.

Consumer Justice checked with the 20 largest school systems in North Texas. Grand Prairie ISD will be the only district whose superintendent does not live within district boundaries.

