BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BB Gun, Kennedale, Kennedale Junior High School, Kennedale Police, Terroristic Threat, threat
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kennedale Junior High School student was charged with making a terroristic threat after, authorities say, he pointed a BB gun at another student on a school bus.

School resources officers were made aware of the incident Tuesday after a Kennedale ISD administrator received an email from a parent that said a student pointed a gun at another student on the bus ride home. The parent told them the student was scared and reported it to her.

Kennedale officers and KISD officials obtained a video recording of the incident from the bus. They were able to identify the suspect as a student from Kennedale Junior High School.

Authorities contacted the suspect’s guardian and learned the gun was a pistol-style BB gun. The gun had no markings of a BB gun, according to police.

Kennedale police charged the student with making a terroristic threat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s