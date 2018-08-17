KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kennedale Junior High School student was charged with making a terroristic threat after, authorities say, he pointed a BB gun at another student on a school bus.

School resources officers were made aware of the incident Tuesday after a Kennedale ISD administrator received an email from a parent that said a student pointed a gun at another student on the bus ride home. The parent told them the student was scared and reported it to her.

Kennedale officers and KISD officials obtained a video recording of the incident from the bus. They were able to identify the suspect as a student from Kennedale Junior High School.

Authorities contacted the suspect’s guardian and learned the gun was a pistol-style BB gun. The gun had no markings of a BB gun, according to police.

Kennedale police charged the student with making a terroristic threat.