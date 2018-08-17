WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who died in a small plane crash Thursday evening in Wise County was an experienced pilot and ran his own skydiving business, friends say.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Curtis “Scotty” Moore. There’s now an empty space in the hangar where he kept his plane.

Moore died after the single-engine Cessna 172 he was piloting crashed in a field Thursday evening, just east of Highway 287. One other adult passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and two child passengers were transported with unknown injuries.

“It hasn’t set in yet. It’s still kind of surreal,” said friend William Brooks.

On Friday, family and friends went out to Moore’s business, Skydive Cowtown, to honor the man they knew as “Scotty.”

“He’s been a part of my life for a long time. He’s best friends with my uncle. Real close family friend. I’ve been scuba-diving, skydiving with him pretty much my whole life,” said Brooks.

Relatives say Moore took a friend and two boys for an evening ride on his plane. The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane crashed at the end of the runway, just after takeoff.

“I’ve flown with him hundreds and hundreds of times. I’ve seen hundreds of other takeoffs. He always banks right after takeoff. This crash happened left. I don’t make sense of that,” said Brooks.

Friends say Moore was big-hearted and even married Brooks and his wife.

“I actually met my wife out here. She came out here for her first jump. I told him, as soon as she left, ‘I think I just met my future wife.’ I asked him right there, ‘You’re going to marry us,’ and he said, ‘Alright, cool!'” said Brooks.

Moore’s family wasn’t ready to talk, but they shared pictures of him as the entire community is feeling the loss of a man loved by many.

“He’s one of those people who knew everybody, helped everybody and just an amazing person,” said Brooks.

Investigators are determining what exactly caused the crash.