Police are looking for this newer model, gray, 4-door Hyundai. Have you seen it? Call Crime Stoppers if so! (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a man who lured a woman to his car then exposed himself.

She was walking alone near the 2900 block of Live Oak Street at Liberty Street when the suspect’s newer model, gray, 4-door Hyundai pulled up.

He lured the woman to his car with a question and exposed himself.

Police described the driver as a black male with gold teeth wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, dark baseball cap and sunglasses at the time.

The right front plastic wheel cover of his car appears to be damaged, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Anderson at (214) 671.3616.

Or, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the man’s arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373.TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.