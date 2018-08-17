BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
(credit: New Jersey State Police/Facebook)

DEAL, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a whale caused a 20-foot boat to capsize in waters off the New Jersey coast.

No injuries were reported in the capsizing, which happened about a mile off of Deal, in Monmouth County.

State officials say it appears the whale breached beneath the boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two people overboard. The names of those people, who were fishing at the time, were not released.

In a social media post, state police jokingly stated that they were conducting a vessel accident investigation and that “charges against the whale are pending its apprehension.”

