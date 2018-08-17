BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
baby raccoon rescued (Tallahassee Police Dept)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – Retired Tallahassee Police Sergeant Dave Ferrell, saved a baby raccoon that got separated from its mother.

Ferrell said he came across the raccoon while riding on a bike trail.

The baby raccoon was said to be screaming out but its mom was nowhere to be found.

Lieutenant Mike Abbey was working during this time and gave the animal a ride in his police car to St. Francis Wildlife Sanctuary.

The baby raccoon was cleaned up because it was filled with bots and fly larvae.

Police say he is doing great.

 

