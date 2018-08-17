NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the last weekend of summer for thousands of North Texas kids.

Some of the biggest school districts in the metroplex are going back to school on Monday — including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Richardson.

This morning some students in Fort Worth will be boarding school buses, as drivers leave the depot to practice their routes.

Those drivers are not only charting their exact course, but are also giving kids and parents an opportunity to get a feel for the new bus route. The hope is the familiarity will help kids with the first day of school jitters and put parents at ease.

While it won’t be the case when the school year begins, today parents are invited to get on the bus and take a ride with their children. The adults will have a chance to get to know the bus driver, because those drivers will be picking up anyone — big or small — waiting at the bus stops today.

The school bus “dry runs” are happening across the city, so while school hasn’t officially started drivers need to be mindful of kids waiting at the bus stops.

All the school bus routes are posted in the transportation section on the FWISD website and are also available at local school offices.