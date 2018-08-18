WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
UPDATED: August 18, 2018, 9:14 PM
14 people were injured while waiting for a Backstreet Boys concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort after a strong storm knocked over trusses. (Credit: Sydney Stavinoha)

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Fourteen people were injured Saturday while waiting for a Backstreet Boys concert at WinStar World Casino after a strong storm knocked over trusses at the entrance, casino officials say.

The casino says officials were evacuating the outdoor concert venue after lightning was reported close to the area. Concertgoers were asked to seek shelter from the storm.

According to the casino, about 150 people in line for the concert did not seek shelter and remained in place. At around 5:30 p.m., the strong storm that brought 70- to 80-mph winds and heavy rain knocked over the concert entrance trusses.

Officials say 14 people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two people, so far, have been released.

winstar e1534642866784 14 Injured After Strong Storm Knocks Over Concert Entrance At WinStar

(Credit: Sydney Stavinoha)

In a statement, the casino said: “We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm.”

The Backstreet Boys canceled their show at WinStar due to Saturday’s injuries and the weather. The group said in a tweet: “We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!”

