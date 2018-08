DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two drivers in Dallas have died after a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on South Prairie Creek Road near C F Hawn Freeway at around 2 a.m. Police say the driver of a white Chevy pickup was speeding when the truck hit a curb and went over the median into southbound lanes.

The pickup struck a gray Chrysler 300 head on, killing both drivers. Their identities have not been released.