Filed Under:Amherst Apartments, apartment pool, Bedford, drowning
A 2-year-old girl drowned at the Amherst Apartments pool in Bedford. (CBS11)

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old girl drowned Friday evening after she went missing at an apartment complex in Bedford, police say.

Police received a call at around 10 p.m. about a child who had been missing for about two and a half hours at the Amherst Apartments in the 1100 block of Amherst Circle.

As officers responded, they were told that the little girl was found in the apartment pool. They performed CPR on her until medics arrived.

The 2-year-old was transported to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth where she was pronounced dead.

The apartment pools have been closed until further notice, according to the complex.

In a statement, the apartment’s community manager said: “The Amherst Management Team and I ask for everyone’s support and prayers for our fellow residents and all family members impacted by this tragedy.”

