ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a rough night for the Dallas Cowboys as they have lost two starters during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Guard Zack Martin went down with a left knee injury before the Cowboys first touchdown of the game. He would not return to the game.

Martin recently signed a six-year, $84 million extension in June, making him the second-highest paid guard in the league.

Safety Xavier Woods also went to the locker room with a hamstring injury after going for an interception attempt in the first half of the game. Woods was not expected to return to the game.