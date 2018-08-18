WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    9:00 PMCBS 11 Dallas Cowboys Postgame Show
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCowboys Special Edition
    11:30 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Preseason, Xavier Woods, Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a rough night for the Dallas Cowboys as they have lost two starters during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Guard Zack Martin went down with a left knee injury before the Cowboys first touchdown of the game. He would not return to the game.

Martin recently signed a six-year, $84 million extension in June, making him the second-highest paid guard in the league.

Safety Xavier Woods also went to the locker room with a hamstring injury after going for an interception attempt in the first half of the game. Woods was not expected to return to the game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s