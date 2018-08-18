ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 18: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receiver in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had another efficient preseason showing.

Andy Dalton bogged down a bit with his Cincinnati Bengals.

Prescott led a pair of scoring drives in three possessions, capped with a scrambling 6-yard scoring pass to Terrance Williams before the Bengals rallied after halftime for a 21-13 exhibition victory Saturday night.

The Bengals had just one first down in four Dalton-led possessions a week after he threw for two touchdowns with an offense that was revamped after finishing last in the NFL. The lone first down was on Dalton’s 13-yard scramble after the Bengals (2-0) started with a pair of three-and-outs.

A week after throwing a 30-yard touchdown to rookie Michael Gallup on his only drive of the preseason opener in San Francisco, Prescott was 10 of 15 for 86 yards. The TD drive for a 10-0 lead was kept alive by an 8-yard slant to Gallup, who reached out for a nice catch inside the Cincinnati 10.

The concern for the Cowboys (0-2) was the status of four-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, who left early on what would have been his last drive with a knee injury. There was no immediate update on the severity of the injury, which happened when Martin bent down to block cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in the open field on a run by Rod Smith.

Dalton’s final possession ended when Dallas defensive end Taco Charlton forced a fumble on a short completion to Tyler Boyd, with cornerback Byron Jones getting the recovery. Dalton was 5 of 7 for 41 yards.

The Cowboys forced two turnovers after getting three against the 49ers. The highlight was Chidobe Awuzie’s leaping interception , which he tipped to himself along the sideline late in the first half.

Cincinnati’s first points came on backup kicker Jonathan Brown’s 55-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Bengals went ahead 11-10 when Tra Carson scored on a 2-yard run and Jeff Driskel threw a 2-point conversion pass to John Ross. Matt Barkley’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Brian Hill wrapped up the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.

