ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the heavy rain in the area, thousands of fans poured into Arlington’s newest entertainment destination, Texas Live!, to enjoy the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers games.

It was Texas Live!’s tenth day of operation and its busiest yet, which is what the city was hoping for.

Jaclyn Long celebrated her father’s birthday with her daughters at the popular destination.

“We love it here. The girls are having fun,” said Long. “We came to see the game. This is for his birthday. He wanted to check out Texas Live! So that’s what we’re doing.”

Families pre-gamed, grabbed a bite and a drink, and watched the two teams on the big screen.

“It’s the biggest LED board not in a stadium — in the country,” said Chief Operating Officer Jim Watry.

Watry says some people stay for half an hour — others stay for the whole day.

“We’re really focused on getting families in. It’s the big part of Arlington for sure. Being right between the stadiums, it’s natural for families to hang out here,” said Watry.

Marc Mann, who oversees the restaurant managers and chefs, expects the Rangers and Cowboys games to bring in more than 10,000 people Saturday night.

“This is exactly what we’d hoped to see. I think it’s only going to continue to increase as the word goes out,” said Mann.