ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead and four others are injured after a pickup truck crossed into an oncoming lane, causing a major crash Saturday evening in Collin County, near Anna.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers were called to the crash on SH-121 near County Road 581 at around 6:40 p.m. It was raining during the time of the crash.

Authorities say a 2014 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on SH-121 while a 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling north. For some reason, the GMC crossed into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Honda.

The crash caused the Honda to roll into a ditch on the side of the highway.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers inside the pickup were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda died at the scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and are trying to determine why exactly the pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane. The identities of those who died have not been released.