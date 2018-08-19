A home suffered major damage after it was struck by lightning during severe weather in McKinney. (GoFundMe)

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four fires caused by lightning damaged four homes in McKinney during Saturday’s severe storm.

Out of the four homes, one suffered major damage, which caused one family to be displaced from their home on Sunset Ridge.

Neighbors say at around 7:30 p.m., they heard a loud boom as storms moved through the area. Two teenage girls were inside the home when lightning struck the top of it. Their parents and other sibling were at a pool party at the time.

The teenage girls were able to get out safely while crews worked through the evening to put out the fire.

Neighbors are trying to help after the damage displaced the family from their home.

“School starts tomorrow. i think they got clothes for tomorrow, but after that, they got some basic and essential needs,” said neighbor John LaLonde.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

A spokesperson for the McKinney Fire Department says it’s rare to see this many homes hit by lightning in one storm.